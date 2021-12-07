Mangaluru airport beefs up Covid testing facilities

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has taken all necessary measures to implement the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest guidelines on Covid for international passengers arriving in India. This follows the WHO’s (World Health Organization) announcement that Omicron has been classified as a Covid-19 variant of concern.

A statement said that MIA has set up waiting area sufficient for 123 passengers, four registrations counters and four sampling booths, including one on stand-by. The waiting area is equipped with adequate wash-rooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service. Dedicated passenger service executives are available to assist passengers, it said.

In addition to the registration counters, passengers will soon be able to register for their test using the QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor. The statement also said that MIA will soon activate online booking of RTPCR test.