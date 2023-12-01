New office-bearers of Young Indians, Mangaluru chapter, assumed charge recently. Young Indians is part of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

M Athmika Amin assumed charge as the Chairperson of Young Indians, Mangaluru, and Salome Lobo Pereira as the Co-Chair, at the Young Indians Mangaluru chapter’s annual meeting recently.

Divya Taneja Koh was the national representative of Young Indians at the event. Suyog Shetty, Chief Executive Officer of Niveus Solutions, and Laeeq Ali of Bloombox Brand Engineers were the chief guests. Praveen Kalbhavi, Chairman of CII-Mangaluru, and Ajith Kamath, Vice-Chairman, were present.

Young Indians Mangaluru unit also organised a beach surfing in Mangaluru under the title ‘Thatasth 2.0’ as part of its national programme from November 24-26.

This event saw participants from different chapters of Young Indians throughout the country learn surfing at the Mantra Surf Club in Mangaluru and getting acquainted with surfing in India. The participants learnt to surf, paddle board and also kayak in the refreshing waters.

Meanwhile, delegates from various parts of the country were also acquainted with the hospitality characteristic of the coastal lifestyle. Coastal arts were showcased on the occasion providing an introduction to the way of life in coastal region of Karnataka for individuals from diverse parts of the country.

This comprised of a visit to multiple farms and getting to know the nuances of life at a farm and a visit to the tile factory.

Mangaluru chapter of Young Indians was established three years ago.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit