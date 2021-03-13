Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay to receive Sahitya Academy Award for Eka Eka Ekasi

Eminent author Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay, better known as Shankar, is set to receive the Sahitya Academy Award this year for his Memoirs ‘Eka Eka Ekasi’.

Sponsored by Sahitya Academy Government of India, India’s National Academy of letters, the award comprises a plaque and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. The award’s purpose is to recognise and promote excellence in Indian writing and also acknowledge new trends. The plaque was designed by Satyajit Ray.

Sankar’s first book ‘Kata Ajanare’ (So Many Unknowns) depicting the last days of the British lawyer practising in Calcutta High Court was published in 1955 and became an instant success. This was followed by Chowringhee, Nibedita Research Laboratory, Seemabaddha, Jana Aranya and more than 90 books including the bestselling Epar Bangla Opar Bangla.

Eka Eka Ekasi published at Calcutta Book fair in February 2015 is a heart-warming story of the author’s birth in Bongaon, the land of Pather Panchali and his shift as a child to the West Bank of Bhagirathi at Howrah.

Satyajit Ray made two films based on Sankar’s description of the Indian corporate world followed by Jana Aranya the story of unemployed trying hard to become rich. Chowringhee was a major success as film while creating history on the public stage. It has also been translated in many languages including English, French, Italian, Spanish, Chinese, Russian.

Sankar in recent times has drawn reader attention for his probe into Ramakrishna Vivekananda and his Achena Ajana Vivekananda has emerged as an all-time best seller in Bengali.