Manik Saha was named as the next chief minister of the northeastern state of Tripura at a meeting of the BJP legislative party held here on Monday.
A spokesperson of the BJP informed reporters after the meeting that the selection was unanimously endorsed by all MLAs of the party.
Earlier, there was speculation that Saha, who was made the Chief Minister last year in a brand renewal exercise replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, may make way for Union minister Pratima Bhowmik as the chief minister of the sensitive border state.
The swearing-in of the new chief minister will be held on March 8.
