Manipal gets BIRAC’s BioNEST facility

BioNEST (Bio-incubators Nurturing Entrepreneurship for Scaling Technologies) facility, under the Department of Biotechnology’s Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), was inaugurated at Manipal-Government of Karnataka (GoK) Bio-incubator in Manipal on Friday.

BioNEST is a dedicated scheme of BIRAC that supports the creation of bio-incubation facilities across the country. BioNEST supports specialised incubation centres to cater to biotech entrepreneurs, start-ups with access to relevant instruments, mentorship, access to experts, angels, venture capitalists, and intellectual property and regulatory guidance.

BioNEST incubation facility at MAHE (Manipal Academy of Higher Education), Manipal, promotes technology innovations for the development of knowledge-based enterprise with successful business models. Bio-incubator provides the world-class faculties, infrastructure and services for the incubation of the start-ups in various domains of the biopharma, biomedical devices, dental innovation, biotechnology, healthcare and diagnostics.

The Manipal BioNEST facility of 10,000 sq ft consists of dedicated and shared laboratories, offices, instrumentation electronics testing facility, co-working space, office space, board room, meeting rooms, cafeteria and other amenities for the start-ups.

Incubation programmes

Bio-incubator programmes are open for all innovators across the globe and have various flexible incubation programmes such as pre-incubation, co-incubation, virtual incubation and full-time incubation for proof of concept, testing, validation, trials and commercial operation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjan Pai, Chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), Bengaluru, said Manipal is the land of entrepreneurs, and the new BioNEST facility will go a long way in promoting entrepreneurship in the region.

Manish Diwan, Head (Strategy Partnership and Entrepreneurship Development) of BIRAC, New Delhi, said BIRAC supports the development of globally competitive, innovative products and technologies. “Considering the Manipal’s dedicated support, I am sure that BioNEST facility at MAHE will attain greater heights,” he said.

HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, said the BioNEST facility of BIRAC, along with the previously established Manipal-GoK Bioincubator, is a feather in the cap to promote start-ups and entrepreneurship.

Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said MAHE with breadth of specialized programmes is an ideal place to groom and grow entrepreneurs. Towards this, the innovation ecosystem is in place at Manipal. These include technology business incubator and innovation centre.

“In the biotechnology innovation landscape, BioNEST facility by BIRAC at MAHE will immensely enhance interdisciplinary start-ups along with Manipal-GoK Bioincubator, and we are committed to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship for the public at large,” he said.