MariApps Marine Solutions, Singapore opens office in Kochi

Singapore-based MariApps Marine Solutions, a Schulte Group company and a forerunner in marine enterprise solutions, has opened its India headquarters at SmartCity Kochi. MariApps has offices in Dubai, Germany and Cyprus.

India was always in our scheme of things and it was our natural choice when we decided to open our corporate office outside Singapore. The country offers huge untapped potential and is rich with highly qualified professionals, said Sankar Ragavan, CEO, MariApps.

MariApps is planning to open a Maritime Training Centre (MTC) for seafarers with the help of IT-enabled services as well a Crew Service Centre (CSC) to act as a training partner to MTC and for co-ordination of training and recruitment activities.

Thomas John, Lead Director at MariApps said that they preferred SmartCity Kochi as it offers an excellent infrastructure and facilities that is comparable with global standards of master planning.

MariApps has further strengthened its association with SmartCity by becoming a co-developer. It is a great privilege to collaborate with MariApps as a co-developer and it successfully completed the construction of its corporate building, despite the impact of natural calamities and the pandemic, said Manoj Nair CEO, SmartCity Kochi.