Maternal deaths reduce by 6%: Registrar General of India

India has seen a decline of six per cent in the number of mothers dying, according to latest figures released by the Registrar General of India. While the Sample Registration Survey (SRS) had recorded a Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of India of 130 in 2014-2016, it has declined to 122 in 2015-17, the Registrar said in a statement on Friday.

The MMR is derived as a proportion of maternal deaths per 1,00,000 live births reported under the SRS.

The statement further said that the decline has been most significant in Empowered Action Group States - Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Assam from 188 to 175. Among the Southern States - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu the decline has been from 77 to 72 and in the other States from 93 to 90.

The maternal deaths being a rare event require prohibitively large sample size to provide robust estimates. In order to enhance the SRS sample size, the results have been derived by following the practice of pooling the three years data to yield reliable estimates of maternal mortality, the statement said.

United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals require India to bring down it’s MMR to 70 by 2030.