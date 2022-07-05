Medley Medical Solutions launches virtual clinic

Medley Medical Solutions has launched a virtual clinic, Ananda E-Clinics, to offer virtual clinics and facilitate online doctor consultations.

Ananda E-Clinic follows a ‘simple’ format that allows it to be set up in every mid-size and large pharmacy as it requires just a kiosk space. From selecting the doctors to consulting with them and getting the medicines as per prescription will all happen at each Ananda E-Clinic Kiosk.

“Ananda E-Clinic is a conscious step towards solving one of the major hurdles in the Indian healthcare ecosystem. Since dependency on the pharmacist for medication is not always beneficial for the patients and caretakers, we thought of creating this Ananda E-Clinics ecosystem within pharmacies, thus making the doctor consultation process more accessible and beneficial for everyone,’‘ M Satyendra (Satish) Founder, Medley Medical Solutions told newspersons in a press conference held here on Tuesday.

“It is also an opportunity for the local pharmacy store to transform into a virtual clinic with minimal investment and get benefitted from the incentives and increased customer base. Through the franchise model, we aim to expand our operations to over 1,000 pharmacies across the country in the next three years” he added.