Medtronic to invest ₹1,200-cr on Hyderabad R&D centre

Exit co-ops, enter farmer producer cooperatives
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
Medtronic plc, a leading medical technology company, will invest ₹1,200 crore to scale up its research and development facility in Hyderabad over five years.
It is likely to create over 1,000 jobs in the next few years as the facility will be expanded into an engineering and innovation centre. The Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC) will be the company’s largest global R&D centre outside of the US.
The Government of Telangana and Medtronic have been in discussion for the last two years regarding the modalities of the investment.
Making the announcement in a virtual meeting held on Tuesday, Omar Ishrak, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board said that the expansion of MEIC will help the firm in its work to alleviate, Medtronic pain, restore health and extend life for patients around the world.
“The biggest R&D centre for Medtronic outside of the US is likely to create 1,000 jobs in the next few years,” KT Rama Rao Telangana Minister for IT and Industry said.
“The MEIC conducts advanced engineering R&D and product development in the areas of design, analysis, advanced hardware-software development and testing,” Madan Krishnan, Vice-President (Indian Subcontinent) and Minimally Invasive Therapies Group (APAC), said.
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...