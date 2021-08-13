Melinda Pavek assumes post of Consul General, US for Kolkata Consular District

Melinda Pavek has assumed the post of Consul General of the United States of America for the Kolkata Consular District as of August 12. She succeeds former Consul General Patti Hoffman.

As the Consul General in Kolkata, Pavek will be responsible for advancing US-India relations in the consular jurisdiction covering West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and the seven northeastern states.

Immediately prior to coming to Kolkata, Pavek was the Counselor for science, innovation and development at the US Embassy, Tokyo.