News

Melinda Pavek assumes post of Consul General, US for Kolkata Consular District

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on August 13, 2021

Was previously Counselor for science, innovation and development at the US Embassy, Tokyo.

Melinda Pavek has assumed the post of Consul General of the United States of America for the Kolkata Consular District as of August 12. She succeeds former Consul General Patti Hoffman.

As the Consul General in Kolkata, Pavek will be responsible for advancing US-India relations in the consular jurisdiction covering West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, and the seven northeastern states.

Immediately prior to coming to Kolkata, Pavek was the Counselor for science, innovation and development at the US Embassy, Tokyo.

Published on August 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.