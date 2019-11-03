Miners cry foul as 70% of District Mineral Fund remain idle

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
While the Central government is struggling to make its ends meet with falling revenues and rising expenses, the mineral rich states are fighting a problem of plenty.
The 21 mineral rich states in country has managed to spend only 30 per cent of the money collected under District Mineral Fund (DMF) ever since the states started collecting a portion of the value of mineral mined as royalty in last five years. As of August, these states together had accumulated Rs 31,831 crore in DMF but spent only Rs 9,555 crore in districts around the mining area, as per government data.
Mining lease
As per the Mines and Minerals Development & Regulation Act, 2015, companies that have acquired mining lease through the auction route have to pay 10 per cent of the value of mineral as royalty to the state government which in turn will set up a DMF. Older mines that are allocated by the government outside the purview of auction chip in 30 per cent to DMF. The leases of these mines will expire and auctioned next March.
The mineral producing states have collected Rs 13,584 crore as DMF from sale of coal and lignite while contribution from other major minerals and minor minerals were Rs 15,241 crore and Rs 3,006 crore, respectively. Of the 583 districts that were suppose to set up DMF, only 557 have formed the fund.
Of the 133,214 projects identified, 23,804 projects are yet to start while 6,538 projects have been cancelled. In all 45,523 have been completed and 57,349 projects are ongoing. With Rs 8,253 crore, Odisha has the highest DMF corpus. Out of 12,664 projects sanctioned, only 5,438 projects have been competed, 4,130 are on-going, and 3,096 are yet to start. However, Odisha has not scrapped a single project.
DMF corpus
Similarly, Jharkhand, the second highest contributor in DMF, with about Rs 4,585 crore, has 16,519 projects sanctioned but not a single project has been completed. With a contribution of Rs 4,435 crore, Chhattisgarh was the third largest state in DMF mop up. It has the highest number of sanctioned projects at 31,657 and has completed 20,025 projects and scrapped 1,448 projects.
Others such as Rajasthan, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh also rank among states with top DMF corpus. RK Sharma, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Mineral Industry said while the numbers speak for the themselves, the progress of projects has been pathetically slow and communities believe that mining companies are not doing enough.
Government should form a body of Indian mining companies and state governments to make a concrete action plan and spend DMF funds gainfully, said Sharma who heads the apex body of miners.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism