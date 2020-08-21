MNS leader calls for stopping caller tunes on Covid-19 awareness

StepSetGo: Healthy is wealthy
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded that caller tunes about coronavirus awareness should be stopped immediately as they often delay urgent calls, and sometimes calls do not get connected. Since March, on the orders of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), all mobile telecom operators have been playing the tunes in the major regional languages.
In a tweet, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said for the last several months, DoT has been providing information about coronavirus through caller tunes. But today, there is already a lot of public awareness, and the caller tunes often delay important phone calls, he said.
In the initial phase, while launching the awareness campaign, the caller tune spoke about taking precautionary measures to be taken. "We want to fight the disease, not the patient. Please cover your nose and mouth properly when venturing out of the house," was the message. But the tune has now changed to "Unlock process has started in the country, but you should not leave the house unless it is very urgent".
Mobile service users have said that they are constantly troubled by the tunes, which last for a few seconds before calls get connected.
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The expansion of investment options over the decades has enriched investors, even if savings in financial ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...