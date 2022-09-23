Soon, a mobile app to register complaints about packaged commodities: Delhi Minister

The Delhi government is developing a mobile app to enable consumers to give suggestions and register their complaints regarding packaged commodities, Food and Supplies Minister, Imran Hussain, said on Thursday.

Reviewing the functioning of the Weights and Measures (Legal Metrology) department, Hussain also directed officials to ensure that consumers are not overcharged for packaged commodities during the festive season.

He asked officials to make regular visits to check against overcharging and to take action against defaulters, said a government statement.

The minister directed officials to ensure that the Packaged Commodity Rules are strictly followed by shopkeepers, manufacturers and dealers.

The minister said the people-friendly mobile app being developed by the department will help consumers lodge their complaints and suggestions, which will be addressed within 48 hours