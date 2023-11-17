A Defence Ministry organisation, Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), has distributed grants worth ₹932 crore to over 3.7 lakh beneficiaries of Army, Navy and Air Force in the last five years, starting from 2018, to meet their expenses like on education, for daughters’ marriage and treatment of serious diseases.

The ten welfare schemes operated with the assistance of 34 State KSBs and 410 District Sainik Boards spread across the country are penury grant for non pensioners up to the rank of Havildar aged 65 which is ₹48,000 annual, education grant upto Havildar of ₹12,000 annual for each child studying from first standard to graduation; disabled children grant of ₹36,000 annual upto Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) rank; orphan children grant of ₹36,000 annual; maximum medical grant of ₹50,000 annual upto Havildar rank; ₹50,000 for each of the two daughters’ marriage grant upto Havildar rank; one time vocational training grant of ₹50,000 upto the Havildar rank; and serious diseases grants up to the JCO rank for one time with maximum limit of ₹1,50,000, the KSB said at a function on Friday organised to honour veterans and kin of martyrs ahead of Armed Forces Flag Day.

Among the beneficiaries are ex-servicemen, widows and their dependents who have availed the grant. KSB Secretary CMDE HP Singh said a grant of approximately ₹250 crore was distributed to more than 99,000 beneficiaries in the financial year 2022-23.

Beyond directly benefiting personnel and their immediate family members, the Secretary KSB stated institutional grants have also been given to Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Kirkee and Mohali, Cheshire Home, Dehradun, Lucknow and Delhi and 36 war Mmmorial hostels across the country. “These grants have been increased from time to time,” Singh stressed.

