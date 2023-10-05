The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday released the fifth Positive Indigenisation list of 98 items, such as certain categories of combat vehicles and drones, sensors, weapons and ammunitions, to give more exposure to domestic industry and reduce dependence on imports of the military hardware.

The latest indigenisation list, prepared by the Department of Military Affairs, lays special focus on import substitution of components of major systems which are being developed and is likely to translate into firm orders in the next five to ten years, the MoD officially stated.

Prominent items include Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle, Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles, Remotely Piloted Air Borne Vehicles upto 25 Km with 2Kg Payload for Army, Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial System, Medium Upgrade Low Endurance Class Tactical Drone, Electric Light Vehicle for Army, Medium Range Precision Kill System for Artillery, and Next Generation Low Level Light Radar for Army.

“The items in the list will provide ample visibility and opportunity to the domestic industry to understand the trend and futuristic needs of the Armed Forces and create requisite R&D and manufacturing capacity within the country,” the MoD observed.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also launched 76 challenges for the industry under 10th Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC 10) and DISC 10 PRIME of Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and five problem statements under iDEX for Fauji at Swavlamban seminar 2023. In addition, two INDUS X challenges under ‘INDUS-X Mutual Promotion of Advanced Collaborative Technologies’ (IMPACT) challenges jointly finalised by iDEX and United States Department of Defense (US DoD) were also launched by Rajnath Singh. He also released the Indian Navy’s updated Indigenisation Roadmap ‘Swavlamban 2.0’.

Also Read: Army Chief General Pande in Tanzania to boost defence ties

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister said “Due to foreign invasions, we had forgotten our innovative approach. The word ‘local’ became synonymous with low quality. We’re now freeing ourselves from that mentality. Our Prime Minister launched the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign and restored respect for local goods. Our youth are now recognising their inner strength and eliminating inner doubts. In the coming times, they will play a big role in the development of the country with their innovative approach and knowledge”.

He appreciated the fact that the SPRINT innovative challenge, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the maiden Swavlamban seminar in 2022 to promote the use of indigenous technology and products in the Navy, has helped in taking the country forward in becoming self-reliant in the defence sector.

The NIIO and the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) entered into an agreement for jointly working on facilitating the infusion of Venture Capital into the defence ecosystem through the iDEX Innovators Hub (iIH), said the MoD. At the seminar, ‘INVenT’ (iDEX-Navy Venture for Technology) was launched. In addition, a number of other MoUs were exchanged including with the academia and the industry. iDEX winners, and especially those who have already been awarded procurement contracts, were also felicitated during the event.

SBI NAVeCash Card

The Defence Minister also launched SBI NAVeCash Card – a one-of-its-kind dual-chip debit card developed by the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Indian Navy. The card can be used in online mode (as a regular debit card) as well as in offline mode while at sea with no direct connectivity with the bank, stated the ministry. The card has been already been tested onboard various Indian Naval ships.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit