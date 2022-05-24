India, US commit to deepen partnership in defence, global health, emerging tech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden reviewed the progress made in the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and committed to deepen defence partnership, encourage economic engagement and expand collaboration on global health and critical and emerging technologies, in their bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Modi discussed possibilities of collaboration in critical and emerging technologies such as 5G, Beyond 5G and semiconductors in his meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, and reviewed cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the newly elected Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

The four leaders gathered in Tokyo to attend the Quad Summit, where they discussed ways to enhance peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, including working on an economic arrangement for better flow of goods and services. President Biden welcomed India’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, and expressed confidence that India’s participation will help ensure an open, connected and prosperous Indo-Pacific, according to a statement issued by the White House after the bilateral.

“Both countries share the same perspective about the Indo-Pacific region, and are working to safeguard our shared values and common interests not only at the bilateral level but also with other like-minded countries. Quad and the IPEF announced yesterday are active examples of this,” said Modi in his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting with Biden. He added that the India-US Investment Incentive Agreement will lead to concrete progress in the direction of investment.

“The leaders welcomed the launch of a US–India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), spearheaded by the National Security Councils of the two countries, to expand partnership in critical and emerging technologies,” the White House statement pointed out.

In the bilateral between Modi and Kishida, the two leaders noted the progress in the implementation of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, and welcomed the signing of exchange of notes of the third tranche loan for this project. “They also discussed possibilities of collaboration in critical and emerging technologies such as 5G, Beyond 5G and semiconductors. The two Prime Ministers also agreed to deepen cooperation in the area of clean energy, including green hydrogen and, in this regard, encouraged more business to business collaboration,” according to a release from the Prime Minister’s Office.