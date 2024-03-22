Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday said it is recalling 11,851 units of Baleno and 4,190 units of WagonR manufactured between July 30, 2019 and November 1, 2019, due to possible defect in a part of fuel pump motor.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of fuel pump motor, which in a rare case may lead to engine stalling or engine starting issue,” the company said in a statement.

Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by MSIL’s authorised dealer workshops for replacement of the part, free of cost, in due course of time, it said.

This is the second time this financial year that the company has announced for recall of its vehicles. In April last year, MSIL had announced recalling of 7,213 units of Baleno RS (Petrol) manufactured between October 27, 2016 and November 1, 2019 due to a possible defect in vacuum pump, which assists the brake function. In a rare case, the affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application, it had said.