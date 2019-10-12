Modi cleans Mamallapuram beach, promotes plogging

In line with his pet project Swachh Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cleaned the shores of Kovalam beach during his morning walk. He stayed overnight at Fishermen's Cove for the two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast. Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” Modi’s tweeted with pictures and a video.