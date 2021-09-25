Modi invites vaccine manufacturers across the world to produce in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited vaccine manufacturers across the world to come and make vaccines in India and also stressed on the need to expand global value chains.

“Recognising our responsibility towards serving humanity, India has once again started delivering Covid-19 vaccines to all those in need globally. I invite manufactures from all countries across the world to come and make vaccines in India,” the PM said addressing the 76th UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday.

Referring to Zydus Cadila’s indigenously-developed needle-free Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, the PM pointed out that India had developed the world’s first DNA vaccine, which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years.

Modi said the corona pandemic had taught the world that the global economy should be more diversified now. “For this, it is necessary to expand global value chains,” he said.

On Afghanistan

On Afghanistan’s political crisis, the PM said that it is important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist attacks. “At this time, the people of Afghanistan, women and children, the minorities there, need help, and we must fulfil our responsibility,” he said.

Stressing on India’s long-standing push for bringing about changes in the functioning of the United Nations, Modi said that if the body had to keep itself relevant, it had to improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability.

Taking on critics who have been questioning India’s democratic values, the PM said India had a great tradition of democracy that goes back to thousands of years.

“I represent a country that is proud to be known as the mother of democracy ….Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy,” he said.

It is a country that has dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines. “This is the best example of a vibrant democracy,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi is set to conclude his four-day official trip to the US where he also attended the Quad Leaders Summit and held bilaterals with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.