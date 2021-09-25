Modi invites vaccine manufacturers across the world to produce in India

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited vaccine manufacturers across the world to come and make vaccines in India and also stressed on the need to expand global value chains.
“Recognising our responsibility towards serving humanity, India has once again started delivering Covid-19 vaccines to all those in need globally. I invite manufactures from all countries across the world to come and make vaccines in India,” the PM said addressing the 76th UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday.
Referring to Zydus Cadila’s indigenously-developed needle-free Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, the PM pointed out that India had developed the world’s first DNA vaccine, which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years.
Modi said the corona pandemic had taught the world that the global economy should be more diversified now. “For this, it is necessary to expand global value chains,” he said.
On Afghanistan’s political crisis, the PM said that it is important to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist attacks. “At this time, the people of Afghanistan, women and children, the minorities there, need help, and we must fulfil our responsibility,” he said.
Stressing on India’s long-standing push for bringing about changes in the functioning of the United Nations, Modi said that if the body had to keep itself relevant, it had to improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability.
Taking on critics who have been questioning India’s democratic values, the PM said India had a great tradition of democracy that goes back to thousands of years.
“I represent a country that is proud to be known as the mother of democracy ….Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy,” he said.
It is a country that has dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different lifestyles and cuisines. “This is the best example of a vibrant democracy,” the Prime Minister added.
Modi is set to conclude his four-day official trip to the US where he also attended the Quad Leaders Summit and held bilaterals with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...