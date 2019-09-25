More wet weather forecast for TN, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka

Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for parts of South India into the day, after very severe cyclone 'Hikaa' crossed the Oman coast in the Arabian Peninsula.

An India Met Department (IMD) update attributed the rain over the South to a cyclonic circulation over South Andhra Pradesh, which is forecast to move West-North-West during the next three days.

SPILL INTO OCTOBER

Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may lash Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and South interior Karnataka until tomorrow (Wednesday) and Konkan and Goa on Thursday.

It would be heavy over Lakshadweep, coastal and North Interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Telangana.

Also expected to receive heavy rain are isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning may roll out over isolated places in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya.

Squally weather may prevail over the Comorin, the South Tamil Nadu coast and the Lakshadweep area, as well as the adjoining Maldives. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

An extended forecast valid from September 30 to October 2 (Monday to Wednesday) forecasts fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy falls over parts of Central, East, North-East and South Peninsular India.

N-E MONSOON OUTLOOK

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall may occur over the rest of the country, except some parts of North-West India, where isolated rainfall is likely.

Meanwhile, the Busan, South Korea-based APEC Climate Centre, has maintained its forecast for normal to excess rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka during October to December this year.

This coincides with the North-East monsoon season, or the monsoon in retreat, over these Met sub-divisions, which have had a normal to excess South-West monsoon already.

The APEC Climate Centre outlook also favours above normal rainfall during this period for most of Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

Going forward, the South Korean centre also offers a peek into the winter season (January-March 2020), and predicts above normal rain for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, as well as Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh.

The rest of the country would witness mostly normal rainfall during this period, after a positive phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole breaks down and the Equatorial Pacific retains an El Nino-like situation.