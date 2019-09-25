More wet weather forecast for TN, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka

Clean fun: Some facts about Deforestation
Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for parts of South India into the day, after very severe cyclone 'Hikaa' crossed the Oman coast in the Arabian Peninsula.
An India Met Department (IMD) update attributed the rain over the South to a cyclonic circulation over South Andhra Pradesh, which is forecast to move West-North-West during the next three days.
Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls may lash Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and South interior Karnataka until tomorrow (Wednesday) and Konkan and Goa on Thursday.
It would be heavy over Lakshadweep, coastal and North Interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Telangana.
Also expected to receive heavy rain are isolated places in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning may roll out over isolated places in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya.
Squally weather may prevail over the Comorin, the South Tamil Nadu coast and the Lakshadweep area, as well as the adjoining Maldives. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.
An extended forecast valid from September 30 to October 2 (Monday to Wednesday) forecasts fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy falls over parts of Central, East, North-East and South Peninsular India.
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall may occur over the rest of the country, except some parts of North-West India, where isolated rainfall is likely.
Meanwhile, the Busan, South Korea-based APEC Climate Centre, has maintained its forecast for normal to excess rainfall for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka during October to December this year.
This coincides with the North-East monsoon season, or the monsoon in retreat, over these Met sub-divisions, which have had a normal to excess South-West monsoon already.
The APEC Climate Centre outlook also favours above normal rainfall during this period for most of Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan.
Going forward, the South Korean centre also offers a peek into the winter season (January-March 2020), and predicts above normal rain for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, as well as Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh.
The rest of the country would witness mostly normal rainfall during this period, after a positive phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole breaks down and the Equatorial Pacific retains an El Nino-like situation.
Gensol Engineering to tap the market
Raising the density of e-buses wherever possible will reduce the cost of operations
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
While the company’s performance is strong, IPO of its banking subsidiary is an overhang
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Suven Life Sciences at current levels. The ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...