MoU signed for the ₹5,885 crore Chennai port-Maduravoyal elevated expressway project

A decade after the AIADMK government suspended the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated expressway project citing environment and alignment issues, an MoU was signed on Monday to revive the project at a cost of ₹5,885 crore.

The MoU was signed among the four stakeholders—Tamil Nadu Government; National Highways Authority of India, the Chennai Port Authority and Indian Navy—in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Civil Aviation Vijay Kumar Singh.

The project will help in speedy movement of cargo in and out of the port. At present, trucks to and from the port ply through the port’s northern end in Royapuram. However, the elevated project will allow entry and exit through the port’s southern end in the heart of the city.

Shelved in 2009

The foundation stone for the stalled 19-km Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Expressway was laid by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2009 at a cost of ₹1,468 crore. However, the project had run into many controversies due to the alignment. It had to be finally shelved.

As per the revised plan, the 20.6 km corridor will be a double-decker one between Madurvoyal on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway and Napier Bridge, adjacent to Chennai port’s gate number in the heart of the city. The first tier of the corridor will facilitate movement of light motor vehicles between Koyambedu and Chennai Port, with ramps in 13 places – seven entries and six exits. The second tier has been designed only for heavy motor vehicles between Chennai Port and Maduravoyal.