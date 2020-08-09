Mukesh Ambani moves up to fourth rank in global rich list

Asus ROG Phone 3 full review: More power to gamers
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
A rise in share prices and recent fund-raising from global investors enabled billionaire Mukesh Ambani to move one notch up to emerge as the fourth richest man in the world.
Now, with a networth of $90 billion, Asia’s richest person unseated French multi-national luxury goods conglomerate, Louis Vuitton SE group head, Bernard Arnault, to reach the slot. Arnault, Europe’s wealthiest man, now ranks fifth with a networth of $86 billion, according to data collated by Hurun Research.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with a networth of $190 billion, tops the chart, followed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ($115 billion) and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg ($100 billion) in third position.
ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani now is the fifth richest man in the world: Hurun
“The recent rise in Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) share price seems to have coalesced with its intention to acquire Future Retail. This further evidences RIL’s strategy of building a wider retail network, fortified by Jio platforms,” Hurun India Managing Director and Chief Researcher, Anas Rahman Junaid, told BusinessLine.
According to media reports, RIL was in advanced stages of discussions to acquire the Kishore Biyani-promoted Future Group’s retail and lifestyle businesses in an all-cash deal worth ₹24,000-27,000 crore. Further, the recent fund-raising also led to an increase in Ambani’s networth.
As of July 15, Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asia’s RIL, had raised a total of ₹1.52-lakh crore from global financial and strategic investors, including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR Mubadala and Google.
Earlier in April, following the ₹43,574-crore Facebook-Jio Platforms deal, Mukesh Ambani clawed back his position as Asia’s richest man, which he had lost to Chinese technology giant Alibaba’s founder, Jack Ma, in March.
ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani back on top as Asia’s richest man
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett with a networth of $80 billion ranks sixth in Hurun Research’s global rich list, followed by Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer ($78 billion) and Google co-founder Sergey Brin ($69 billion) in seventh and eighth positions.
Google co-founder Larry Page was ranked ninth with a networth of $68 billion and Spanish businessman and founder and former chairman of Inditex fashion group Amancio Ortega Gaona came in 10th with a networth of $66 billion.
ALSO READ: Hurun’s list: Mukesh Ambani may soon break into top 5
ALSO READ: Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore in Jio Platforms for 7.73 per cent stake
ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani moves up one rank to become 8th richest man in the world
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back smartly last week from a key base; investors should remain cautious though
Higher turnover in gold, silver futures have aided volumes; new launches can bolster revenues
The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT, one of the largest office players in the market, is down around 3 per ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...