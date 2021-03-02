Mukesh Ambani richest Indian with a networth of ₹6.06-lakh crore,

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian and the eighth richest man in the world with a networth of ₹6.06-lakh crore ($83 billion). However, Asia’s richest man tag goes to Chinese bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Chairman Zhong Shanshan ($85 billion).

With a networth of ₹34,800 crore Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Bengaluru-based Biocon, is the richest Indian woman, according to Hurun Global Rich List 2021.

“Indian wealth creation is dominated by cyclical and traditional industries compared to tech-driven wealth creation in the US and China. When the tech-driven wealth creation reaches full potential, India could potentially beat the US in terms of the number of billionaires,” Hurun India Managing Director and Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani with a networth of ₹2.34-lakh crore was ranked second richest Indian (global ranking 48), followed by HCL Technologies Chairman Shiv Nadar (global ranking 58) with a wealth of ₹1.94-lakh crore, while Lakshmi N Mittal, steel magnate and chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, with a networth of ₹1.40-lakh crore (global ranking 104) was ranked fourth.

Poonawalla Group Chairman Cyrus S. Poonawalla (networth of ₹1.35-lakh crore), Hinduja Brothers Srichand and Gopichand Hinduja (networth of ₹1.31-lakh crore), Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director and CEO Uday Kotak (networth of ₹1.09-lakh crore) are among others in the top 10.

With about 177 billionaires residing in India, the country retains its third spot with 55 new additions, and with the country adding more than a billionaire every week, the total number of Indian origin billionaires rose to 209, it said.

With 60 individuals from Mumbai, the city is the capital for India’s super rich, followed by New Delhi (40) and Bengaluru (22).

With a wealth of ₹12,400 crore, app-based grocery delivery service provider Instacart founder and CEO Apoorva Mehta and Zerodha Broking co-founder Nikhil Kamath (₹10,600 crore) are the youngest Indians in the list.

With a wealth of ₹28,100 crore Mukesh Jagtiani of Landmark is the richest new entrant, followed by Arvindkumar Poddar of Balkrishna Industries with a networth ₹18,500 crore, it added.