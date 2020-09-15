Multiplex association, other industry bodies urge govt to allow re-opening of cinemas ‘urgently’

The Multiplex Association of India along with other key industry bodies has urged the government to allow re-opening of cinema halls on an urgent basis.

Stating that the cinema exhibition industry employs more than 2 lakh people directly, the industry bodies emphasised the sector's critical role in the film industry and said that it has run into "an extremely adverse and hostile situation."

"Malls, airlines, railways, retail, restaurants, gyms and many such services have already been restarted as part of 'Unlock India'. In the recently announced Unlock 4, bars and metro services have also been reopened. Cinemas are better equipped for crowd management in stringent hygienic environments while maintaining applicable social distancing," the industry associations stated.

The Producers’ Guild of India, the Eastern India Motion Pictures’ Association (EIMPA), Cinema Owners and Exhibitors Association of India and the Tamil Nadu Theatres and Multiplex Owners’ Association are among the other key industry bodies that have come together to jointly urge the government to reopen cinemas.

The industry bodies have stated that factors such as controlled and regulated entry and exit, staggered movie show timings, availability of ample waiting areas and entry of paying patrons only, will enable them to strictly adhere to the SOPs. The industry bodies also pointed out that international markets such as China, Korea, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the US and Singapore, among others, have already allowed re-opening of cinema halls.

Stating that the pandemic has had a "dire economic impact " on the sector and livelihoods of people, MAI along with other industry bodies stated that they "sincerely urge the government of India to allow reopening of cinemas on an urgent basis."