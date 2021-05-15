Mumbai suspends Covid vaccination drive for two days

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) suspended Covid vaccination for Saturday and Sunday, in view of the Cyclone ‘Tauktae’.

According to a media statement issued by Maharashtra Health Department, on Friday 1,325 vaccination sessions were held in Maharashtra. A total of 1,50,925 people were vaccinated in the state, including 26, 275 from Mumbai.

The MCGM as an anticipatory measure for Cyclone has taken a number of steps including pruning of 384 hazardous trees in the city including those near Jumbo Covid centres. The hospitals in the city have also instructed prepared for a power outage. Considering the possibility of power outage due to high winds and rain, hospitals have been asked to keep generators and other alternative equipments operational. It is also suggested that the required fuel should be made available so that there is no adverse effect on the facilities provided to the patients, a media statement issued by MCGM said.

The statement said that Cyclone is likely to bring in rains along with strong winds. Considering this matter, MCGM Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal has already instructed all the concerned agencies to be alert and well-equipped. Measures such as monitoring and taking preventive action in flood prone settlements along the coast, deployment of rescue teams with equipment at six major beaches has been initiated,

In flood prone areas of the city, pump sets along with equipments have been deployed for faster draining of flood waters. The MCGM workers have also been equipped with reflective jackets and the waste and garbage accumulated over the storm water drains are being cleaned, the statement said.