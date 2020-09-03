Mysuru rail division launches virtual tour of its museum

The Mysuru division of South Western Railway Zone has launched virtual tour of the Railway Museum in Mysuru.

A press release by Mysuru division said that the interactive 360-degree view of the museum with voice-over gives visitors a detailed walk through the museum. This can be viewed on https://mysururailmuseum.com.

Member of Parliament from Mysuru-Kodagu, Prathap Simha, who launched the virtual tour facility, congratulated Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, for her team’s work in transforming the first regional museum in the country into a tourist spot.

The museum has traced the evolution of the Railways in Mysuru region. The region saw the construction of the first railway line in the Princely State of Mysore in 1882. He said the newly-added track and signal outdoor galleries, and signal and telecommunication and operations indoor galleries throw light on the system of working in those days.

Prathap Simha said he would request BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister; Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways, and CT Ravi, Karnataka Tourism Minister, to visit Mysuru Railway Museum. Their visit would help popularise it as a must-see attraction in Mysuru, leading to creation of more businesses and jobs, and also help the Railways further improve the value of the museum, he added.