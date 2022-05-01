N Sankar, a true role model

Former Chairman of Sanmar group N Sankar wrote the joint venture manual which many B-Schools are using as a case study today, said N Kumar while speaking at a function organised to celebrate his brother’s legacy. Sankar was involved in over 30 joint ventures, some of which have lasted for more than 25 years, as he grew the group across multiple businesses.

Sankar, 76, passed away last month after a brief illness

Kumar also said that his brother was far ahead of his time and peers when it comes to values. Ethics, integrity and trust were a hallmark of his management.

N Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, while recalling Sankar’s work said that it was a long life of ‘understated achievements’. He was not a crony capitalist and bravado, bluff and vaingloriousness was not his style, he added.

Very few people lay a path for the next generation to follow. Even fewer, like Sankar, will lay multiple paths, said R Seshasayee, former executive chairman of Ashok Leland. A generous donor, Sankar gave money without making the receiver feel small or without seeking credit for it. For him it was the cause. The money does not matter, he added revealing the substantial donation that Sankar gave for Chennai’s Cancer Institute.

Sankar’s many fans from across the country had descended on Chennai to celebrate his work.

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev was one of them. There is no Indian cricketer who has not been touched by Sankar’s kindness, he recalled adding, “He was my hero.” Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj said Sankar brought beauty to the game when he played tennis. “He always won with elegance and never played to win at all cost,” he said. A trait he embodied in his business as well.

Vijay Sankar, Chairman, Chemplast Sanmar and Sankar’s son said his father lived many many lives in his one life. “He was a true role model who set a remarkable legacy for us to follow,” he added.