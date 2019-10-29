National Digital Health Blueprint report submitted to Health Ministry

The report charting out the process for implementing the National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB) has been completed.

The former Chairman Unique Identification Authority of India, and current Chairman of the National Digital Health Blueprint (NDHB) Committee, J Satyanarayana submitted the final report to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday in New Delhi.

A press release issued by the Ministry stated that Satyanarayana provided a brief overview of the efforts that have gone into preparation of NDHB report and made a brief presentation on the overall framework as proposed in NDHB.

NDHB will help in providing a common platform for integration of existing applications in health domain and data which has existed in silos, either in public health facilities, or, in private healthcare facilities, in India.

The release also stated that building on the initial document of “National Health Stack” (NHS) by NITI Aayog, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has defined clear timelines, targets and the resources required for this digital convergence of healthcare programmes in India.

Satyanarayana said that the priorities of the central government of India were included in the National Health Policy 2017 and this recommendation report by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has shown the implementation angle for achieving the same. He further added that this may be considered as the biggest leap of towards achieving the goal of Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) with impetus on the digital healthcare component.

Harsh Vardhan said that, “The need of the hour is to create an ecosystem which can integrate the existing disparate health information systems and show clear path for upcoming programmes. There is a need to ensure convergence across these IT systems to monitor and provide health services in a robust and efficient manner. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has initiated efforts in the direction of a comprehensive, nationwide integrated e-Health system under National Digital Health Blueprint.”

He also said, ““Government of India is committed to ensuring high quality healthcare, accessible to all up to the last mile. The digital health interventions are accelerating this transformation and have a huge potential for supporting Universal Health care.”