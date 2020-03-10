News

National parties acquires donations over Rs 11,000 crore from unknown sources from FY05 to FY19: Report

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 10, 2020

Representative image   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

National parties in India have acquired ₹11,234 crore in donation from unknown sources from 2004-05 to 2018-19, as per the election watchdog Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Media reports said that ADR analysed the data formulated by the Election Commission of India on the net worth of seven national parties that include the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Nationalist Congress Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and Communist Party of India.

ADR stated in its report: “Between FY 2004-05 and 2018-19, the national parties have collected ₹11,234.12 crore from unknown sources.”

Also Read
Electoral bond controversy: How are democracies around the world funding their parties?
 

The income from the unknown sources refers to the funds declared in the income tax returns without mentioning the name of the donor below ₹20,000, according to media reports.

The unknown sources include the donation from electoral bonds, sale of coupons, miscellaneous income, voluntary contributions, relief fund and contribution from meetings. The details of donors of such voluntary contributions are not available in the public domain.

Parties and income

The ADR mentioned that in 2018-19, the BJP declared ₹1,612.04 crore as income from unknown sources that accounts for 64 per cent of the total income of national parties from unknown sources (₹2,512.98 crores).

This is 1.5 times more than the aggregate income from unknown sources declared by the other five national parties (₹900.94 crores), it further added.

According to the watchdog, Congress declared ₹728.88 crores as income from unknown sources which is 29 per cent of the total income of national parties from unknown sources.

ADR added that the combined income of Congress and NCP from the sale of coupons between FY 2004-05 and 2018-19 stands at ₹3,902.63 crores.

The BSP, however, maintained that it did not receive any funds from unknown sources of income (above or below ₹20,000), as per media reports.

Published on March 10, 2020
Indian National Congress
BJP
political development
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Weather: Isolated rainfall, snowfall likely over the hills of North-West India