National Task Force drops Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine from clinical guidance for Covid management

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 23, 2021

Both the medicines can be used with caution only in climax trial setting

The National Task Force on Covid 19 has dropped Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine from the clinical guidance for management of adult Covid-19 patients, according to Government sources.

The reasons behind dropping Hudroxychloroquine includes no mortality benefit, increases risk of address drug effect (ADE) when co-administered with Azithromycin.

Meanwhile, the studies showed no clarity with relation to mortality benefit, no effect on length of stay, clinical recovery in case of Ivermectin medicine.

It is to be noted that the clinical guidance note dated May 19, 2021 made jointly by AIIMS, ICMR NTF and Joint Monitoring Group was reviewed on August 20 in the context of emerging evidence for both the medicines. Both the medicines can be used with caution only in climax trial setting.

Published on September 23, 2021

