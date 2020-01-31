National Weather Forecast and Temperatures: Friday, January 31

Bajaj hopes to replicate KTM success story with Triumph
The erstwhile active western disturbance over North India has weakened and moved to the East, quietening down the weather over the hills and plains of North-West India. Dense fog from the lingering moisture over the region and emerging cooler air was the standout feature this (Friday) morning, extending over the plains from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.
The disturbance also left behind an elongated area of lower pressure (trough) extending from the hills of Bengal in the North to Coastal Andhra Pradesh across interior Odisha. This is what has brought parts of East India, Odisha included, under fog cover in the morning, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update indicated.
Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are forecast over nearby Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura as moist winds from the Bay of Bengal get lifted up against the hills over North-East India on top of the denser cold air over ground, and are cooled and condensed.
To the farther West, cold wave conditions are expected over Saurashtra and Kutch due to clearer skies. An incoming feeble western disturbance located over Central Iran this (Friday) morning along a latitude that links Kerman (Iran) and adjoining southern most Afghanistan, Quetta and Multan (Pakistan), and Sriganganagar in West Rajasthan, is not expected to make much of a difference to the weather over the next couple of days either. The next active western disturbance will not be in till February 6 or 7, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts indicated.
The Weather Company, an IBM Business, said that the feeble western disturbance would bring isolated snow or rain over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, and pointed to another weaker one to report in by Monday night. It picked up a cyclonic circulation over North-East India (where the IMD finds only a trough), generating isolated to scattered rain or snow and thunderstorms over the region for a few days. Maximum temperatures are lower by 1 degree Celsius to 4 degree Celsius than average over North India, North-Central India (South Uttar Pradesh and adjoining North Madhya Pradesh) and North-East India during this period.
The maximum day temperatures over South India are near normal or slightly higher than average. Minimum night temperatures are near average or slightly lower over North India, North-Central India and East India until Monday. The air quality may be poor or very poor, especially in major cities such as Delhi, where it is unhealthy to very unhealthy with a PM2.5 index of 160 or more this (Friday) morning.
An IMD outlook for tomorrow (Saturday) said that dense fog may descend over at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh and the hills of Bengal and Sikkim. Over the next two days, dry weather may prevail over the country except North-East and East India, where scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thundershower accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning may break out during this period. Dense fog may hang over the plains of North-West India and East India.
On Thursday (yesterday), the highest day temperature of 36.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Madurai (Tamil Nadu). A number of other centres in Tamil Nadu also witnessed maximum temperatures shoot past the 30 degree Celsius-mark. The lowest night temperature of 3.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Sikar (East Rajasthan) over the plains of the country.
An IMD lookout for the next five days (till February 5) indicated no significant change in temperatures over the country except East India, where they are likely to fall by 2- 4 degree Celsius over the next two or three days. Shallow to moderate fog may drift during the morning hours across Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until tomorrow (Saturday). An extended outlook for the period from February 5 to 7 indicated the possibility of isolated rain/thundershowers over the hills of North-West India (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), East and adjoining Central India, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
