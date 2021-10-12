1,303 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths in TN

Scripting a survival
Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 1,303 fresh coronavirus cases and 13 deaths with Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu districts seeing the maximum numbers.
Chennai with 168 fresh cases, Coimbatore 128 and Chengalpattu 98 took the caseload to 26,79,568.
With 13 deaths - four in private hospitals and nine in government facilities, the toll rose to 35,796. With 1,428 patients getting discharged today following treatment, the cumulative recoveries stand at 26,27,780. The number of active cases, including isolation as of today, remained at 15,992, said a bulletin.
Seven districts registered fresh cases in single digits while 28 districts recorded new cases less than 100, the bulletin said.
Chennai, the State capital, saw no deaths today. Nevertheless, the Covid-19-related fatalities in the city was 8,505 till date. With 1,856 active cases, the metropolis saw the total cases at 5,51,788 while the total recoveries, including 167 today, stand at 5,41,424.
State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said the State registered 67 per cent coverage of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 11.02 lakh persons out of 25 lakh beneficiaries due for the second dose have already received the shots. The rest would be covered soon.
Speaking to reporters here, he said the government has planned to conduct 'Varumun Kappom' (preventive healthcare) on Tuesday.
