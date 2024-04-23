Roche has inked a partnership with VinCense, a digital health monitoring product from MedIoTek Health Systems, to implement three programmes for the monitoring and management of non-communicable diseases (NCD) in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two companies earlier this month to screen one lakh individuals for diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and so on for two years; intervene for uncontrolled diabetes management and tuberculosis-diabetes co-morbidity management. The partnership will use integrated digital health solutions to drive early detection, intervention and care continuum in the state, a statement said.

Roche and VinCense had conducted a pilot between December 2022 and September 2023, along with the Directorate of Public Health, Tamil Nadu, focusing on NCD screening and management in the Madurai Corporation Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs). As many as 67,370 individuals across Madurai district were screened, of whom 16.6 per cent were identified at risk for diabetes and attached to the public healthcare system.

Sustainable improvements

Omar Sherief Mohammad, Roche Diabetes Care Cluster Head (India, Middle East and Africa), pointed to the power of community partnerships in bringing about sustainable improvements.

The partnership will enable registration of an individual’s vital health details like height, weight, BMI, pulse rate, oxygen level, blood pressure, ECG, and blood glucose, on a centralised digital platform, the statement said. “The information will be used to generate customised dashboards to facilitate detailed understanding of health situations, hence improving outcomes,” it added.

“Under the intervention programmes, the patients identified with diabetes mellitus and tuberculosis-diabetes comorbidities will be brought under comprehensive care to help manage their diabetes condition in the long term,” the note said.

Sharmila Devadoss, Managing Director of MedIoTek Health Systems, added that a central depository of individual medical data offered a conducive environment for disease control, enabling early diagnosis and care leading to better community health status.

