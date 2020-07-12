18 test positive for Covid-19 in Maharashtra’s Raj Bhavan: Reports

At least 18 people have tested positive at Maharastra’s Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor of Maharashtra located in Mumbai as per reports.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is self-isolating himself after at least 18 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Raj Bhavan according to media reports.

Majority of the people who have tested positive are staffers who had been working in close proximity to Koshyari, NDTV reported. So far, approximately 100 staffers at Raj Bhavan have taken the COVID-19 test.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states in India with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. So far over 8.4 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India. Maharashtra accounts for over 2.4 lakh cases with the fatality rate surpassing 10,000. Mumbai has reported more than 91,000 cases of Covid-19 so far.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last month launched its Mission Zero to amplify testing in the city along with rapid containment measures in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.