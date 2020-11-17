2,000 devotees to be allowed to pray at Pandharpur temple

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
The Maharashtra government and the administration of the Shree Vitthal Raukmai Temple, Pandharpur, has decided to allow 2,000 devotees to pray at the temple from Wednesday. Considering the growing crowds and the demand of devotees, the temple administration has decided to increase the number of devotees visiting the temple from 1,000 to 2,000, a State Government media statement said.
After closing in March due to the Covid pandemic, places of worship across Maharashtra were opened on Monday. For crores of followers of the Warkari sect in Maharashtra and Karnataka who practice Vaishnavite Hinduism, the ancient temple at Pandharpur is a sacred place. The sect also has strong social and political influence in the rural society of Maharashtra.
The statement said arrangements for visitors have been made while implementing the rules and conditions imposed by the government, given the Covid pandemic. Sanitiser is being sprayed in the temple premises and at the point where the devotees’ queue would start.
Care would be taken to ensure devotees observe social distancing. Thermal screening of the devotees would also be conducted. They would have to register on the temple website for an online pass 24 hours in advance. Passes can be booked for up to eight days, the statement added.
