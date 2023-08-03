Over 2.24 lakh houses have been built in Telangana so far since 2015 when the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) was launched.

The Centre sanctioned ₹3,314 crore for completing the construction of the houses. “The scheme is being implemented through four verticals – Beneficiary-led construction/Enhancement (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit-linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS),” a statement by the Centre said on Thursday.

Under the PMAY-U scheme, women are given ownership of the property directly or through a joint ownership. “Preference has also been given to differently-abled persons, senior citizens, SCs, STs, OBCs, minority, single women, transgenders and other weaker and vulnerable sections of the society,” it said.

“As on July 31, 2023, over 1.18 crores have been sanctioned. Of these, over 76 lakh houses have been completed. A Central assistance of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore has been Released for the purpose,” it said.

