‘2DG will be effective against all variants’

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Anti-Covid-19 drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG), will be effective against any new variants of Coronavirus, according to the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
“Based on the mechanism of this drug, it will be effective against any new variants of the SARS-CoV-2,” said Anant Narayan Bhatt, Senior Scientist and Lead Developer, 2DG, INMAS.
He was speaking at a seminar on 2DG, organised jointly by the Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce (FTCCI) and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, on Tuesday. “The drug has shown a very promising response in reducing the requirement of supplemental oxygen and faster symptomatic cure.
“The similar safety and efficacy trends were observed in the patient’s age group 65 years also,” he said.
Emergency-use approval has been granted in India for 2DG, developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.
The commercial roll out of the drug, which has already been soft-launched, will be in mid-June at a price of ₹990 per sachet.
It comes in powder form, and can be administered only on prescription to hospitalised Covid patients as an adjunct therapy, along with the existing care.
G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, DRDO, said: “2-DG effectively inhibits SARS-CoV-2 growth in Covid-19 patients due to its unique mechanism of action. Production of drug is easily scalable and it can be easily stored and distributed.”
Deepak Sapra, CEO, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said that 2DG will represent “an important add-on therapy to the standard of care for moderate to severe category patients all over India”.
Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s has already commenced manufacturing of the drug.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...