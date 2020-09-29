53,041 unemployed secure jobs through Maharashtra government’s online fairs

Despite the corona crisis, a total of 53,041 unemployed people have received employment based on online employment fairs organised by the Maharashtra Government, said Nawab Malik, the state’s Skill Development Minister, in a media statement on Tuesday.

In August alone, 13,754 unemployed got jobs. Earlier, during April to July, 39,287 people got employment. The state’s Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, through various initiatives implemented through the Mahasvayam web portal, were facilitating the process, he said in the statement.

Malik said unemployed candidates register on this web portal with information about their education, skills and experience. Companies, entrepreneurs and business houses looking for skilled candidates can also register on the web portal and find the right candidates. In this way, the work of coordinating between the unemployed and entrepreneurs is done through the portal.

The Skill Development Department had launched a massive campaign under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Online Job Fairs initiative. Seventy-six online job fairs were held from April to August. In August, 128 entrepreneurs participated in the fairs, the statement added.