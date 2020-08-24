62% parents not likely to send children if schools reopen on September 1, says survey

A majority of parents are unlikely to send their children to school if the government decides to reopen them in the next phase of unlocking, starting September 1, according to a survey by LocalCircles.

As per the survey, 62 per cent of respondents said that they will not be sending their children to schools if they reopen on September 1.

“Most parents are of the view that India shouldn’t even consider reopening physical schools till Dec 31 and instead the focus of the Central and State governments should be on equipping schools for online education, television or radio-based classes directly or in alliance with industry through the CSR programs,” the report said.

The government is mulling various measures for its next phase of unlocking which will come into effect on September 1.

As local trains/metros remain close, 51 per cent respondents said that they will not be taking local/metro trains for the next 60 days if the government decides to restart them from September 1.

Apart from this, 77 per cent of respondents stated that they will not go to movie halls owing to safety concerns in the next 60 days if the Government opens multiplexes and movie theatres from September.

The report was based on a survey of over 25,000 citizens residing in 261 districts of India.