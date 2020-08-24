62% parents not likely to send children if schools reopen on September 1, says survey

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
A majority of parents are unlikely to send their children to school if the government decides to reopen them in the next phase of unlocking, starting September 1, according to a survey by LocalCircles.
As per the survey, 62 per cent of respondents said that they will not be sending their children to schools if they reopen on September 1.
“Most parents are of the view that India shouldn’t even consider reopening physical schools till Dec 31 and instead the focus of the Central and State governments should be on equipping schools for online education, television or radio-based classes directly or in alliance with industry through the CSR programs,” the report said.
The government is mulling various measures for its next phase of unlocking which will come into effect on September 1.
As local trains/metros remain close, 51 per cent respondents said that they will not be taking local/metro trains for the next 60 days if the government decides to restart them from September 1.
Apart from this, 77 per cent of respondents stated that they will not go to movie halls owing to safety concerns in the next 60 days if the Government opens multiplexes and movie theatres from September.
The report was based on a survey of over 25,000 citizens residing in 261 districts of India.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...