90% work in Secretariat demolition over; debris being removed

The Telangana Government, which has taken up demolition of the old buildings in the Secretariat complex at Saifabad to pave the way for a new building complex, has said 90 per cent of the demolition works are over.

An estimated 4,500 truck loads of debris is likely from the demolition works of the old Secretariat buildings. So far, 2,000 truck loads of debris have been removed, and other works are going on.

As a preventive measure, the Government stated it is not allowing anyone into the premises due to the danger of accidents during demolition of the high-rise buildings. Therefore, the media was not allowed in.

However, following the State High Court directive to permit the media to cover the Secretariat demolition works as well as many requests from media representatives for the same, State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth permitted them to take a look at the ongoing works from the BRKR Bhavan while adhering to all precautionary requirements, and thus cover the ongoing works.