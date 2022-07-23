A Bengal minister and Arpita Mukherjee arrested in school job scam

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested West Bengal minister, Partha Chatterjee and his close aide, Arpita Mukherjee after recovering ₹20 crore cash from her residence during a probe in school jobs scam of the TMC government.

ED officials stated they have got two-day custody of senior TMC leader, Partha, who earlier held education portfolio but is now industry and state parliamentary affairs minister, from the court. He was, however, taken to SSKM hospital in Kolkata due to his ill health. The Trinamool leader was put under arrest following his night long questioning on large cash recovery and his alleged links with Arpita and school jobs scam of West Bengal.

He was non-committal during the questioning due to which, said ED sources, the minister was taken into custody. The agency suspects that ₹20 crore seized from Arpita’s house was part of the proceed of crime committed in school teachers recruitment.

The arrest led to political slugfest. While TMC denied the money had anything to do the party, the BJP stated the large volume cash seizure shows chief minister, Mamata Banerjee is breaking all records of corruption.

“The money recovered by ED has nothing to do with Trinamool. Those who are named in this investigation, it is their responsibility to answer the questions related to them or their lawyers," tweeted TMC general secretary, Kunal Ghosh.

Post arrest, the BJP fielded its ministers and senior leaders to take on the TMC regime. “Mamata Banerjee is breaking all the records of corruption. 'TMC' stands for 'The Mountain of Corruption'. Corruption is running rampant in her party and her government. Her ministers have a free hand to indulge in corruption,” Union Minister, Anurag Thakur told media.