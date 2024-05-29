The Revanth Reddy government’s move to change the State’s emblem, swapping TG (Telangana) with TS in the number plates of vehicles and to rope in Oscar-winning music composure M M Keeravani to compose the State’s anthem triggered a political row.

Activists of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have taken to social media to criticise Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for trying to undermine the glory of the State’s history and culture by removing the images of ‘Kakatiya Thoranam’ (welcome arch symbolising the Kakatiya rule) and Charminar from State’s emblem.

They also flayed the government for inviting Keeravani, who hails from the Andhra region, to compose the State’s anthem, saying that the State is home for several composers who can do that job better.

The government wanted to score a point over BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao who sat on the issue of finalising an anthem for the State. Though Andhesri’s song – Jaya Jayahe Telangana – was almost chosen, he had deferred the decision to declare it officially as the State’s anthem.

Revanth Reddy said the idea behind changing the State’s emblem is to remove the remnants of monarchial history. “It will reflect the State’s history and sacrifices,” he said.

Review meeting

On Wednesday, he chaired a review meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and political scientist Kodandaram and others to finalise the State’s song and emblem ahead of the State’s formation day on June 2.

With the issue snowballing into a major controversy, the Chief Minister went on record saying that it was the lyricist Andhesri’s decision to rope in Keeravani, not his. “I neither support nor oppose the decision. It’s Andhesri’s decision,” he said.

The BRS, however, has not responded to these issues officially as they are politically sensitive. Many voters with Andhra roots are believed to have voted in favour of BRS in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Dileep Konatham, who worked as the Digital Director in the KCR government, alleged that the Congress government lacked a historical perspective.

“If you know history, you will understand that they (the welcome arch and Charminar) represent two glorious empires that flourished on this land. They symbolise the rich legacy of our past,” he said.

The Revanth Reddy government decided to swap TG (Telangana) with TS (Telangana State) on the vehicle number plates. This, however, has not encountered much resistance as a good number of Telanganaites used ‘TG’ on their number plates unofficially before the formation of the State.

Meanwhile, Telangana Cine Musicians Association has raised objections for ignoring the musicians from the State. “It is unfortunate that a composer from the neighbouring State was chosen to compose the song, ignoring the local talent,” the association said in a statement.