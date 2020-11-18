Aavin sells Rs 6 cr worth of sweets during festival

On Diwali, Aavin sold 114 tonnes of sweets worth Rs 6 crore in Chennai, and earned a profit of Rs 83.50 lakh. This was an increase of Rs 1.15 crore when compared to last year, according to a press release from Aavin.

In other panchayats/ block development, Aavin sold 186 tonnes of sweets, thus earning Rs 9 crore.

This year, Aavin had launched five varieties of special sweets - stuffed dry jamun (250 gm priced at Rs 190); nutty milk cake (250 gm; Rs 190); stuffed motipak (250 gm; Rs 170); kaju pista roll (250 gm; Rs 225) and flavoured milk barpi (250 gm; Rs 165). It also launched a combo pack consisting of all the five sweets (500 gm; Rs 375), besides ghee murukku (250 gm; Rs 100).

The demand for Aavin sweets specially prepared by chef Vijay Danny for the Diwali, was quite popular with hundreds of private companies, including Ashok Leyland, Hyundai and Nissan, and also government organisations buying them in bulk.

Aavin had also put up temporary stalls at around 50 places in Chennai, including in major bus depots, metro rail stations, and places frequented by people in large numbers, the release said.