Aavin sells Rs 6 cr worth of sweets during festival

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
On Diwali, Aavin sold 114 tonnes of sweets worth Rs 6 crore in Chennai, and earned a profit of Rs 83.50 lakh. This was an increase of Rs 1.15 crore when compared to last year, according to a press release from Aavin.
In other panchayats/ block development, Aavin sold 186 tonnes of sweets, thus earning Rs 9 crore.
This year, Aavin had launched five varieties of special sweets - stuffed dry jamun (250 gm priced at Rs 190); nutty milk cake (250 gm; Rs 190); stuffed motipak (250 gm; Rs 170); kaju pista roll (250 gm; Rs 225) and flavoured milk barpi (250 gm; Rs 165). It also launched a combo pack consisting of all the five sweets (500 gm; Rs 375), besides ghee murukku (250 gm; Rs 100).
The demand for Aavin sweets specially prepared by chef Vijay Danny for the Diwali, was quite popular with hundreds of private companies, including Ashok Leyland, Hyundai and Nissan, and also government organisations buying them in bulk.
Aavin had also put up temporary stalls at around 50 places in Chennai, including in major bus depots, metro rail stations, and places frequented by people in large numbers, the release said.
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
Now is the opportunity for Indian companies to start looking to benefit from carbon offsets keenly, say ...
AI-powered software helps in the efficient implementation of solar projects
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...