Multinational healthcare company Abbott has brought in its newer generation XIENCE Sierra Everolimus drug-eluting coronary stent system in India.

XIENCE Sierra is one of the latest generation stents in the XIENCE family, the company said and would be priced at ₹40,180.54, a person familiar with the development told businessline. Stents are mesh-like tubes used to remove blocks from arteries and the device would help interventional cardiologists deal with complex cases, the company said.

The said product is one of the most-used drug-eluting stents in the world, the multinational said, adding that the improved version of XIENCE had an enhanced stent design, a new delivery system and unique sizes to help doctors treat challenging cases. It also had the same “highly specialised coating that lowers the likelihood of the artery becoming re-blocked, found in other XIENCE stents,” the note explained.

Unparalleled safety record

Further, the company said, that XIENCE stents collectively have an unparalleled safety record from more than 120 clinical trials involving 1,20,000 patients. “As per published data, the stent has proved efficacy in difficult-to-treat, narrowed lesions and patients with complex conditions.”

Tushar Sharma, general manager for Abbott’s vascular business in India amd South Asia, said, “The innovative design and improved deliverability mean physicians can access and unblock difficult-to-treat lesions with more flexibility and precision.”

XIENCE Sierra’s features also include greater expansion range, the company said. This is helpful when the heart vessel is of different sizes at both ends.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of mortality within the category of non-communicable diseases in India, the company said. Besides, Indians are also known to have a high prevalence of coronary artery disease (CAD) or blockages of the arteries at 21.4 per cent for patients with diabetes and 11 per cent for non-diabetics, it added. “Since the first coronary angioplasty was performed in 1977 with a catheter and balloon, this technology and clinical knowledge has progressed into a lifesaving procedure in cardiovascular disease segment,” Abbott said.

Sharma further added, “We’ve launched AI enabled imaging tools and diagnostics to provide everything an interventional cardiologist needs to perform complex coronary interventions.”