Active Covid-19 cases remain stable at 9.4 lakh

Nearly 87,000 persons were tested positive for novel coronavirus while 85,376 people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Health Ministry on Thursday. As many as 1,181 people succumbed to the infection in the same period.

There are 9,40,705 active Covid-19 cases in the country as of now and 98,678 people have died in the country.

India has so far reported 63,12,584 confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which, 52,73,201 people have recovered till date.

In the last 24 hours, there were 14.23 lakh tests carried out, taking the total number of tests to over 7.56 crore till September 30.