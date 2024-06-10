Suresh Gopi, the newly elected Parliament member from Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, is learnt to have expressed his willingness to resign from Narendra Modi ministry, citing his busy film schedules.

However, sources close to the actor said that Gopi is unhappy for not giving him a cabinet rank and he has reportedly conveyed his unhappiness to the party leadership. The actor has reportedly conveyed the BJP leadership that he will work for the people in Thrissur as an MP. However, his elections agents in Thrissur are unaware of any such developments

Suresh Gopi is the first BJP candidate to win a Parliament seat from Kerala in the elections. Gopi and his supporters are making claims that he will be made the minister with a cabinet rank and has given only the rank of a minister of State.

The supporters of Gopi were jubilant when the actor received a call from the PMO to be present in New Delhi on Sunday for the swearing in ceremony and everybody was on the assumption that he will be given a cabinet rank.

His supporters claim that he had agreed to join the ministry on the assurance that he will be given a cabinet rank and meeting his busy cinema schedules. The State BJP president K.Surendran declined to comment on the development.