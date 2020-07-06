Adani Transmission inks pact with KPTL to buy Alipurduar Transmission

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Adani Transmission on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) for acquisition of Alipurduar Transmission Ltd.
The enterprise value for the project is ascribed as ₹1,286 crore, Adani Transmission (ATL) said in a regulatory filing.
It said equity shares of the company are acquired at a face value of ₹10 each.
Alipurduar Transmission operates transmission lines aggregating to around 650 circuit kilometres (ckt km)in West Bengal and Bihar, ATL said.
“With this acquisition, the cumulative network of ATL will reach more than 15,400 ckt kms, out of which more than 12,200 ckt kms (including this asset) is operational and more than 3,200 ckt kms is under various stages of execution,” the company added.
Adani Transmission MD and CEO Anil Sardana said, The acquisition of Alipurduar Transmission will bolster the pan-India presence of ATL consolidating its position as the largest private sector transmission company in India.
This asset will take ATL closer to its target of setting up 20,000 ckt km of transmission lines by 2022.
The acquisition is expected to be completed in two months subject to all necessary regulatory approvals and other consents.
Shares of Adani Transmission were trading 0.34 per cent higher at ₹262.20 apiece on BSE.
