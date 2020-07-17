After corruption charges, Sriramulu’s statement gives Opposition ammunition to take on BJP govt

Karnataka’s Health Minister and Chairman of the State Covid-19 Task Force, B Sriramulu’s statement that ‘God only can save Karnataka from Covid-19 pandemic’ has given the Opposition parties fresh ammunition to take on the BJP-led State government.

Slamming the government, Opposition Congress party’s Siddaramaiah said, “The government cannot say that we are helpless. Why is the government in power? You have power and you have money. It is your primary duty to serve the citizens of the State.”

“Let him resign and go out. God will help you only if you will put all your efforts,” he added.

LekkaKodi Campaign

Sensing corruption on purchase of drugs and equipment related to Covid, the Opposition Congress launched #LekkaKodi campaign last week demanding the State government to give a detailed account of the money spent for the pandemic control and treatment of patients.

Siddaramaiah had alleged that the government had indulged in corrupt practices in the procurement of medical supplies for Covid-19 management. The government claims to have spent ₹3,228 crore on the supplies including ventilators, masks, PPE kits, oxygen cylinders, sanitisers, etc., but the “same would cost around ₹1,400 crore if prevailing market prices are considered.”

The Opposition leader further said, “The government has to give an account of the expenditure. Or else, we will not leave them. We will take the issue to the logical end.”

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said Congress is making baseless allegations for political mileage. “The purchase of medical equipment for Covid pandemic control done by the health department is done in a transparent manner.”

Reflects poorly on BSY

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar tweeted: “Karnataka's Health Minister saying ‘Only God can save Karnataka’ reflects poorly on @BSYBJP govt’s ability to handle the Covid crisis. Why do we need such a government if they cannot tackle the pandemic? This govt’s incompetency has left citizens to god’s mercy.”

Aam Aadmi Party State Convenor, Prithvi Reddy, demanded that the Health Minister B Sriramulu should take moral responsibility for his failure to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State and tender his resignation.

Reddy said the State government has lost the confidence of the people with no less than the Health Minister himself making such reckless, irresponsible and unscientific statements instead of reassuring the people of the state by providing proper information on the various steps being taken by the government to handle the crisis.

He further added: “There is a proverb that says ‘Trust in God but tie your horse’. The Health Minister believes in God but he has allowed the horse to run loose without tying it up.”