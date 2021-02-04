After low cost ventilators, BEL now develops indigenous cost dialysis machines

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) buoyed over the success in rolling out 30,000 ventilators in a short time during the Covid-19 pandemic and earning ₹1,500 crore in the process, now has built an indigenous cost effective hemodialysis machine.

The company has partnered with Renalyx, a start-up that is into renal health, to build and market these new dialysis machines.

“After developing ventilators and dialysis machines, now we see huge opportunities in medical electronics. The company is keen for non-defence diversification, especially in the healthcare sector,” said a senior company officer at Aero India 2021.

“To tap this sector, the company is planning to create a separate medical electronics division in the next financial year. BEL sees there is an opportunity in medical electronics as it has many advantages over creating indigenous medical devices over currently imported ones,” he added.

Talking about the dialysis machine, the officer said “The patients on the dialysis machine can be remotely monitored by the doctors. This is comparable to the best dialysis machines in the world and is 30 to 40 percent less than those available in the market.”

Medical electronics is not new to BEL for it has been a contract manufacturer of MRI and X-ray machines for global brands, including Siemens, GE Medical and Phillips.

Over the next five years, the company intends to indigenously produce 20 cost-effective medical equipment. They include ultrasound machines, ECG machines, medical simulators, portable MRI, and patient monitoring systems.

The officer said, “The company intends to scale up the business, which is expected to bring revenues close to Rs 600 crore in the next four to five years.”

BPL Medical Technologies

The company has signed an MoU with BPL Medical Technologies at AeroIndia on Thursday. As per the MoU, both the companies are to explore medical products and solutions in the affordable health care sector and also to leverage the policy initiatives of the Government, such as Make in India.

Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director -Bangalore Complex, BEL, and Sunil Khurana, CEO & Managing Director, BPL Medical Technologies exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of senior officers of both companies.

BEL and BPL Medical Technologies are inclined to co-operate and work together pursuant to which necessary manufacturing ToT and License Grant shall be made to BEL by BPL Medical to enable manufacture and sale of Patient Monitoring Systems and C-ARM Surgical Imaging System.