Agni Prime, new generation ballistic missile, was successfully flight-tested during a maiden night launch from an island off the Odisha coast on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said. Agni Prime, once inducted, will empower India’s nuclear deterrence with range of 1,000 km to 2,000 km.

The test on Wednesday were conducted by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) which stated that all objectives were successfully demonstrated, said the MoD.

#DRDOUpdates | First Pre Induction night launch of New Generation Ballistic Missile Agni Prime was successfully conducted off the coast of Odisha on 07 June 2023. https://t.co/gdkZozarng#Atmanirbharbharat@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoDpic.twitter.com/26Zj2rBkON — DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 8, 2023

“This was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system,” informed the ministry.

Instrumentation like radar, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, to capture flight data covering its entire trajectory, they added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the armed forces for the vehicle launch success. It will eventually replace Agni-I and Agi-II missiles.